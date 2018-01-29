RInfra bags road project worth Rs 882 cr

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Monday said that it has

bagged a road project worth Rs 882 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The company said that it "has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the NHAI for the six-laning of Aurangabad to Bihar-Jharkhand border (Chordaha) section of NH-2 in Bihar after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of the project on EPC basis."

According to the infrastructure major, the scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of six-lane highway and associated bridges with

paved shoulders.

"The overall schedule for project is 24 months from the appointed date," the company said in a statement.

