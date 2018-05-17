RIL's used "PET bottle" reverse vending machine inaugurated in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday said that Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray has inaugurated its "post-consumer (used) PET bottle Reverse Vending Machine" (RVM) in Mumbai.

According to the company, the machine is located at Sahakari Bhandar store, Prabhadevi, near Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

"RIL, one of the largest recycler of used PET bottles in India, has started this initiative to keep the city and country clean, restricting the PET bottles from going into the landfill," the company said in a statement.

"RIL has firmed up the plan to install more such machines at 12 different Reliance Retail's Reliance SMART and Sahakari Bhandar stores in Mumbai before 'The World Environment Day', 5th June 2018."

As per the statement, to encourage "people to bring empty PET bottles and put it into vending machines, these machines will be equipped to dispense discount coupons when a person puts in PET bottle for shredding".

"RIL will collect the shredded PET bottles and send it to its PET recycling facilities at Barabanki, UP and Hoshiarpur, Punjab, where the world's greenest Recron GreenGold fibres are being manufactured," the statement said.

"Reliance Industries, the owner of brand R|Elan GreenGold, is one of the largest recycler of PET bottles in India, recycling 2.2 billion PET bottles a year."

--IANS

rv/bg