RIL wins Financial Times ArcelorMittal business award

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) has won the Financial Times ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards in recognition of the company's work across various businesses, RIL said on Friday.

The award was received by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

"RIL's demonstration of boldness was recognised by a panel of FT (Financial Times) journalists and independent judges who selected the company out of six shortlisted businesses," a RIL statement said.

"The award provides recognition of RIL's exceptional commitment to innovation-led, exponential growth within the areas of hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services," it said.

"RIL's vision has pushed them to achieve global leadership in many of their businesses, including their position as the largest polyester yarn and fiber producer in the world and India's premier mobile and digital services provider," the statement added.

Commenting on the development, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "This recognition belongs to our 1,00,000 plus young colleagues of Jio, the most powerful Drivers of Change in India today. We at Jio resolved to re-imagine, re-purpose, and transform the digital services landscape in India."

