Ricoh India launches new series of compact projectors

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Imaging company Ricoh India Ltd on Thursday launched its new "PJ 2440" series of compact and lightweight projectors.

The projectors -- "PJ S2440", "PJX2440" and "PJ WX2440" -- are priced at Rs 32,450, Rs 37,760 and Rs 45,910, respectively.

The projectors use Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology for precise presentations with projection sizes ranging from 30 inches to 300 inches wide diagonally, delivering vivid colour quality and brighter images.

"Equipped with the DLP technology, the new range of projectors enhance the way information is shared in offices, classrooms, conferences or any set venue," said Yuki Uchida, Vice President, Ricoh India Ltd, in a statement.

The projectors include a port for plugging in external speakers, in addition to its internal speakers.

