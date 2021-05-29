India markets closed

  • BSE SENSEX

    51,422.88
    +307.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    15,435.65
    +97.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/INR

    72.4000
    -0.1920 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    2,553,249.00
    -49,993.75 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    29,124.41
    +11.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    88.2979
    -0.2645 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    102.7399
    -0.3575 (-0.35%)
     

  • AED/INR

    19.6670
    -0.0520 (-0.26%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.5143
    +0.0042 (+0.28%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    54.7450
    -0.1030 (-0.19%)
     
Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage

Researchers From University of Waterloo Develops AI Technology To Assess Severity Of COVID-19 Infection With Promising Degree of Accuracy

Amit Kanoujia
·1-min read

Toronto, May 29: Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy. The researchers from the University of Waterloo and Alexander Wong, a systems design engineering professor and co-founder of software company DarwinAI, said the technology could give doctors an important tool to help them manage cases. Industry Should Start Working on AI, M2M, Data Science Seriously for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Dhotre.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Reaches 168.5 Million, According To WHO

'Assessing the severity of a patient with COVID-19 is a critical step in the clinical workflow for determining the best course of action for treatment and care, be it admitting the patient to ICU, giving a patient oxygen therapy, or putting a patient on a mechanical ventilator,' Wong said. 3 Ways to Stand Out in the Ecommerce Space with Conversational AI.

For the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, deep-learning AI was trained to analyse the extent and opacity of infection in the lungs of COVID-19 patients based on chest x-rays. Its scores were then compared to assessments of the same x-rays by expert radiologists, the team said. Researchers Develop Artificial Intelligence That Can Detect Sarcasm in Social Media.

Also Read | Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Approved by EU Regulator for Children in 12-15 Age Group

For both extent and opacity, important indicators of the severity of infections, predictions made by the AI software were in good alignment with scores provided by the human experts. 'The promising results in this study show that AI has a strong potential to be an effective tool for supporting frontline healthcare workers in their decisions and improving clinical efficiency,' Wong added.

Latest stories