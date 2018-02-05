Renault launches "Kwid Super Hero" edition

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Carmaker Renault India on Monday launched the "Kwid Super Hero Edition" priced at Rs 4.34 lakh (ex-showroom )

According to the company, the bookings for the new edition will be exclusively done through e-commerce platform Amazon at Rs 9,999.

"Renault Kwid Super Hero Edition will be offered as 1.0L SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options," the company said in a statement.

The company said that the new special edition car has been launched in association with Marvel's Avengers and will be offered in two versions inspired by "Iron Man and Captain America".

The new car is designed and developed by Renault's design studios in Mumbai and Chennai.

