Renault to launch SUV Captur

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Renault on Monday said that it will launch a premium SUV (sports utility vehicle) -- Captur -- in 2017.

"We are delighted to announce that we will launch our premium feature loaded Renault Captur in India this year, which has delivered global success and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design," said Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

"Captur has sold over a million cars worldwide and will enhance our product portfolio as we aim to grow our presence in the SUV segment in India."

--IANS

rv/vm