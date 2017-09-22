Renault India unveils SUV Captur, commences bookings

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Renault India on Friday unveiled the premium SUV -- Captur -- and commenced its bookings.

According to the company, SUV Captur's launch "is a significant step in Renault's growth journey in India" and that it has commenced the vehicle's production.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said: "Our growth strategy hinges strongly on launching products that cater to the volume and growing segments of the Indian automotive industry, representing evolving customer preferences."

"Over the last few years, SUV sales are growing exponentially, making it the fastest growing segment in India. Renault Captur will further strengthen our position in the fast-growing SUV segment."

The company elaborated that the new SUV will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol option will be powered by the 16-valve 4-cylinder 1.5L H4K engine mated to a 5-speed manual gear box.

The diesel version will be powered by the 1.5L K9K engine, mated to 6-speed manual gear box.

