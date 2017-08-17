Reliance Power's Sasan Mine awarded National Safety Award

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Reliance Power on Thursday said its Sasan captive coal mine has been awarded the National Safety Award (Mines) for 2013 and 2014.

According to the company, its Sasan Mine was awarded for its "commendable safe work environment and safety practices".

The award was given on Thursday at an event held here by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Sasan Mine -- Moher and Moher Amlohri Extension coal mines -- is a captive fuel source for Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) developed by Sasan Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.

Sasan UMPP is the largest integrated power plant and coal mine globally. Sasan Coal Mine is India's largest coal mine by volume handled.

Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

The company has the largest portfolio of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

--IANS

rv/dg