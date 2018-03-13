Reliance Mutual Fund reclaims 3rd spot in February

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Reliance Mutual Fund (MF) has regained its position in the top three mutual fund companies in February, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

The data revealed that Reliance MF has ranked third in terms of its total average assets under management (AAUM) just after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund.

According to the AMFI data, the company's AAUM for February grew by 0.40 per cent to Rs 2.47 lakh crore as compared to January.

