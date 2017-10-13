Reliance Jio's Q2 revenue from operations at Rs 6,147 crore

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Reliance Jio, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), posted standalone revenue from operations of Rs 6,147 crore for the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18, the company said here on Friday.

The subscriber base of the company as on September 30, 2017 stood at 138.6 million. Net subscriber addition during the quarter was at 15.3 million.

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter was at 378 crore GB and average voice traffic during the quarter at 267 crore minutes per day, the statement said.

"The world is transforming, turning digital and India is not going to be left behind. India is ready to go digital, move from voice to data and Jio is creating the foundation of data for the next generation business. The rapid uptake of Jio services reflects the latent need of the society," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL.

"We are confident that Jio will bring significant benefits to the Indian economy and the Indian customers and will take India to a much higher pedestal. We are focussed on providing multi-layered digital services on top of the basic connectivity service to optimally utilise our world class infrastructure," he added.

"The strong financial results of Jio demonstrates the robust business model of Jio and the significant efficiencies that the company has built through its investment in the latest 4G technology and right business strategy. As always, the group has demonstrated excellence in execution, vision and commercial acumen," he said.

--IANS

ag/dg