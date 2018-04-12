Reliance Jio, Sodexo come together for mobile wallet services

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Telecom major Reliance Jio and employee benefits provider Sodexo on Thursday announced a partnership in the mobile wallet segment.

According to the telecom major, the partnership between JioMoney and Sodexo will enable digital transactions across retail point of sales like grocery stores, restaurants and cafeterias.

"JioMoney, the PPI wallet offered by Jio Payments Bank, has enabled integration of Sodexo Meal Cards with a user's JioMoney account to allow mobile-based payments via Sodexo Meal Card," the telecom major said in a statement.

"The partnership will enable thousands of Sodexo merchants like grocery shops, kiranas, restaurants and cafes across the country, to accept digital payments via Sodexo."

As per the statement, consumers do not have to carry the Sodexo's physical card for the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages as they can "add the Sodexo Meal Card balance to the JioMoney app and start transacting on-the-go".

Commenting on the partnership, Anirban S. Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney, said: "Jio's partnership with Sodexo will further Jio's endeavour to deliver the benefits of evolving digital technologies to every Indian and allow them to live Digital Life to the fullest.

"The integration will bring convenience and new digital transaction options for both JioMoney and Sodexo users in India. Going forward both brands will leverage core strengths, develop synergies and expand their reach and presence in India's growing digital ecosystem."

Stephane Michelin, CEO, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India, said: "With this partnership, JioMoney's MPOS system will help segregate the food and non-food items among standalone, smaller merchants, which will further strengthen Sodexo's position as a compliant meal benefit solution in the country."

The statement said the solution had already been launched in Mumbai.

