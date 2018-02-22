Reliance Infrastructure bags Rs 3,647 crore contract for Uppur Thermal Power Project

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure Limited has won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of Rs 3,647 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) for balance of plant (BoP) package and allied civil works for a 2 x 800 MW supercritical coal-based Uppur Thermal Power Project in Ramanathapuram district of the state, a company statement said here on Thursday.

The contract entails design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of BoP package and allied civil works on EPC basis. The project is to be commissioned in 36 months.

"This is a prestigious project for us and will add to our existing credentials of executing large, complex projects in record time and at competitive cost. We will leverage our experience of execution of different types of power projects, from supercritical coal fired to advanced class gas turbine to renewable energy, in execution of this project and add TANGEDCO to our list of illustrious clients," said Arun Gupta, CEO, Reliance Infrastructure Limited EPC.

With this contract, Reliance Infrastructure Limited's EPC order book now stands at over Rs 15,000 crore.

With a focus to position itself in India's growing infrastructure sector, and a multitude of projects in the offing in areas as diverse as power, metro rails, nuclear power plants, air quality control, marine, railways, ports, and mega infrastructure projects, Reliance Infrastructure Limited is targeting EPC opportunities worth Rs 2 lakh crore and increase the EPC order book to Rs 50,000 crore by FY19, the company statement said.

In the recent past, Reliance Infrastructure Limited has secured multiple EPC orders in the power sector including 2 x 250 MW lignite-based CFBC Thermal Power Project from NLC India Limited, Flue Gas Desulphurization works of 3 x 500 MW power plant from NTPC Limited and a 750 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant along with a 500 MMSCFD Floating Storage Re-gasification Unit based integrated LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited EPC division has earlier executed large projects worth Rs. 33,000 crore ($5 billion) including the 3,960 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Sasan, Madhya Pradesh.

