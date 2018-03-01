Reliance Infra gets shareholders' approval for Mumbai Power business

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure have approved the proposed 100 per cent sale of Reliance Infrastructure Limited integrated Mumbai Power business to Adani Transmission (ATL), a company statement said here on Thursday.

The resolution has been passed with 94 per cent votes in favour of the proposal, it added.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already approved the transaction.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited and ATL had signed definitive binding agreement for 100 per cent stake sale of the integrated business of generation, transmission and distribution of power for Mumbai in December 2017.

The total consideration value is estimated at Rs. 18,800 crore.

Transaction is expected to be completed by March 2018, subject to approvals, it said.

"Reliance Infrastructure will utilise the proceeds of this transformative transaction entirely to reduce its debt. This is the largest ever debt reducing exercise by any Corporate. This monetisation is a major step in Reliance Infrastructure Limited's deleveraging strategy for future growth," the statement said.

Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai Power business (known as Reliance Energy) is India's largest private sector integrated power utility distributing power to nearly 3 million residential, industrial and commercial consumers in the suburbs of Mumbai, covering an area of 400 sq km. It caters to a peak demand of over 1,800 MW, with annual revenues of Rs. 7,500 crore with stable cash flows.

