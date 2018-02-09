Reliance Industries wins Golden Peacock Award 2017 for CSR

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday said it has been awarded the Golden Peacock Award 2017 for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In a statement here, RIL said that the award was a recognition, in particular, of the work done by its CSR arm Reliance Foundation under Founder and Chairman Nita Ambani.

"Reliance Foundation has touched the lives of over 15 million people across India covering more than 13,500 villages and 74 urban locations," it said.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute Of Directors (IOD) in 1991 in India, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence.

One of RIL's key initiatives recognised by the jury, chaired by Supreme Court former Justice Arijit Pasayat, aims at impacting farmers' livelihoods through water and food security interventions, it said.

"Under its rural transformation initiative, Reliance has been implementing a programme called 'Bharat-India Jodo (BIJ)' that works closely with marginal and small farmers for enhancing their lives and livelihoods, and making agriculture a first choice profession," the statement said.

"While the initial engagement is aimed at land development and water security measures, the other key interventions under the programme promote food and nutrition security and creating market linkages for better price realisation."

--IANS

bc/him/bg