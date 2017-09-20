Reliance Home Finance to list on Friday

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Reliance Capital Ltd, part of the Anil D. Ambani-led Reliance Group, on Wednesday said the listing of Reliance Home Finance Ltd is scheduled on Friday at the bourses.

In a statement issued here, the company said the listing of Reliance Home Finance is scheduled on September 22, 2017, at BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

"All Shareholders of Reliance Capital Ltd. have already received one free share of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. for every share held in Reliance Capital Ltd. as on Record Date i.e. September 6, 2017," the statement said.

Reliance Capital will hold a 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance and the company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the future.

Reliance Home Finance has assets under management (including securitised portfolio) of Rs 13,022 crore ($2 billion) as of June 30, 2017.

--IANS

