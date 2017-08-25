Reliance Defence starts steel cutting on 14 fast patrol vessels

Pipavav (Gujarat), Aug 25 (IANS) Reliance Infrastructure on Friday announced that its subsidiary Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has commenced the steel cutting of 14 fast patrol vessels and undertaken the keel laying of the training ship for the Indian Coast Guard at their shipyard here.

"The solemn ceremonies were conducted yesterday at the auspices of IG T.P. Sadanandan, TM, DDG (M&M), Indian Coast Guard," a company statement said here.

Indian Coast Guard has contracted RDEL with delivery of 14 fast patrol vessels (FPVs) and one training ship.

"The first of the FPVs will be delivered on schedule to the Coast Guard by January 2019 and thereafter the subsequent 13 vessels will be delivered one in every three months," the statement said.

The ship is a medium range surface platform capable of operations in maritime zones of India.

"The simultaneous keel laying of 3,500 tonnes training ship marks the commencement of block erection and dry dock activities for the ship scheduled for delivery by July 2018," it added.

The 14 fast patrol vessels being constructed are propelled by water jets and capable of speeds up to 33 knots. The vessel is equipped with one 30 mm gun and two 12.7 mm guns, the company said.

The training ship meant for the Coast Guard will have state-of-art facilities for training of young officers of ICG.

"The ship is fitted with total 10,400 KW main propulsion diesel engines delivering a maximum speed of 20 knots," Reliance said.

RDEL previously has also built ships for varied clients including Ice Class Bulk Carriers for a Norwegian company, offshore support vessels for ONGC and offshore deck cargo barges for NPCC-UAE.

The company has also repaired and retrofitted commercial and defence ships as well as mobile oil drilling platforms for international clients.

RDEL is the first private shipyard in India to obtain a defence production licence and sign a contract for defence ships in 2011, the company said

--IANS

bc/dg