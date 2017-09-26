Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Reliance Capital said on Tuesday said that it will setup a standalone health insurance company.

According to Reliance Capital's Executive Director Anmol Ambani, the firm has received "round 1 approval from the IRDA".

"We expect to become operational beginning early next year," Ambani said while addressing shareholders during the company's annual general meeting held here.

"There are three factors indicating significant growth potential in retail health insurance -- Changing demographics: a younger India with higher income, higher assets, and more financially aware -- the rising cost of healthcare -- an increase in lifestyle related ailments," he added.

