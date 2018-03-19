Reliance Big TV ties up with 12k post offices in Maharashtra, Goa

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Reliance Big TV on Monday said it has tied-up with 12,000 post offices across Maharashtra and Goa for the booking of its "HD HEVC" set-top boxes by making an initial payment of Rs 500.

"The effectively free HD HEVC Set-Top Boxes, as promised by Reliance Big TV, can now be booked through 12,000 India Post Offices across Maharashtra and Goa," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the pre-booking commenced from March 1.

"India post has an incredible reach, which is unrivalled by any other logistics partner and the same would help the customers to book this incredible offer by paying Rs 500 at any of the post offices in Maharashtra and Goa," said Vijender Singh, Director, Reliance Big TV.

The statement added that on the receipt of the set-top box and outdoor unit, buyers have to pay the balance amount of Rs 1,500 and avail the services free for one year including high-definition channels and up to 500 free-to-air channels free of cost for five years.

--IANS

