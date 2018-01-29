Reforms, infra development improved business environment: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Steps taken towards development of inclusive "employment-intensive" industry, and building of "resilient infrastructure improved the overall business environment, said the Economic Survey 2017-18 released on Monday.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament highlighted that the central government has initiated industry-specific reforms in the steel, apparel, leather and power sectors.

The survey pointed out that the government "is investing massively on building infrastructure" to support India's long term growth.

"India is far ahead than many emerging economies in terms of providing qualitative transportation related infrastructure. The primary agenda for the government has been building new National Highways (NHs) and also converting State Highways (SHs) into NHs," the survey added.

