RCOM's Enterprise SIP Trunking Service wins Frost & Sullivan Award

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Reliance Communications (RCOM) has again won the prestigious Frost & Sullivan award for its pioneering SIP Trunking Service in the 'New Products and Services' category, the second consecutive win for the company in two years, a company statement said here on Friday.

Now in its 16th year, the Frost & Sullivan Awards 2018 were announced at a ceremony in New Delhi on June 21, 2018.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition for our SIP Trunking Service from Frost & Sullivan for the second year in a row," said Bill Barney, CEO Reliance Communications and Chairman and CEO Global Cloud Xchange.

"IP Voice is poised to play a transformative role in Indian industry's approach to telephony, with SIP Trunking putting this world of IP Voice within easy reach of Enterprises. The success and recognition of this service is an indicator of the industry's healthy readiness to embrace an IP-centric future, and RCOM will continue to bolster its IP Voice portfolio with more futuristic services," Barney added.

"In this digital age, it is imperative for Enterprises to approach challenges and possibilities with a digital mindset. RCOM has been a pioneer in launching India's first and only Enterprise SIP Trunking Service powered by IP Multimedia Sub-system," said Manoj Menon, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan, APAC.

Launched in 2016, Reliance SIP Trunk is India's first Enterprise SIP Trunking Service to be powered by the IP Multimedia System (IMS).

Unlike traditional telephony that works on 'lines', SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) Trunking operates on IP 'sessions'.

