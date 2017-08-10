RBI to transfer Rs 30,659 crore surplus to government

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will transfer Rs 30,659 crore surplus to the government for the year ended June 30, 2017.

According to RBI, the decision to transfer the surplus was taken by its Central Board which met here on Thursday.

"The Reserve Bank's Central Board, at its meeting held today, approved the transfer of surplus to the government of India amounting to Rs 306.59 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017," the apex bank said in a statement.

