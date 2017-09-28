RBI to raise FPIs' investment limits in government securities

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will raise foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) investment limits in government bonds for the next quarter October-December 2017.

According to an RBI notification, the limit will be raised by Rs 8,000 crore in central government securities and Rs 6,200 crore in state development loans.

"The revised limits will be effective from October 3, 2017," the RBI notification said.

"The operational guidelines relating to allocation and monitoring of limits will be issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

