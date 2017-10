Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Rising inflationary pressure prompted India's central bank, the RBI, on Wednesday to maintain its key lending rates.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2017-18, the repurchase rate, or the short-term lending rate for commercial banks on loans taken from it, has been maintained at 6 per cent.

