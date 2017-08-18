RBI to issue fluorescent blue Rs 50 note in new series

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will soon issue a Rs 50 currency note in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, which will be fluorescent blue in colour.

The bank notes of Rs 50 denomination issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, the central bank said in a statement.

"The new denomination has motif of Hampi with chariot on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is fluorescent blue," it said.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse.

Dimension of the bank note will be 66 mm x 135 mm, RBI said.

The Rs 50 denomination bank notes in the new series will bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit R. Patel.

