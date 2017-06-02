Ravi Narain quits as NSE Vice Chairman

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Vice Chairman of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ravi Narain has stepped down from the board, sources said here on Friday.

According to sources, Narain was keen to step down.

"He was keen to step down since there are certain issues under discussion with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and he did not want to get affected by his presence on the board," the source told IANS.

"So in the best of corporate governance tradition, he has stepped down."

