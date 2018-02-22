'Ramayana' movie makers sign MoU with UP Government

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhu Mantena on Thursday said he has signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to make his upcoming film "Ramayana" in the state,.

The agreement was sealed at the second and final day of the ongoing UP Investors Summit 2018 in Lucknow, he said.

At the meet, Mantena also shared his vision of making "Ramayana" as India's most expensive film with a budget of 500 crore, adding he regarded the project as an effort to retell Indian mythology to all the generations in all its audiovisual glory with the help of the latest technology and visual effects. He said that his vision was inspired by the life work of Ananth Pai ('Uncle Pai') of the popular Amar Chitra Katha comics.

Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretarty and Film Bandhu Chairman Awanish Kumar Awasthi announced that Film Bandhu will fully support the efforts of making Ramayana in UP.

Introducing Mantena as the producer of India's first 100 cr film "Ghajini", the UP Government personnel expressed their confidence in the project.

Mantena is also the co-founder of the production house Phantom Films that produced films like "Queen", "Udta Punjab", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Trapped" among others.

"Ramayana" is backed by a triumvirate of film producers, Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Mantena who have collaborated for the first time to make India's most ambitious project.

The film will be shot in 3D and will be released as a three-part series and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

