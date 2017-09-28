Rajiv Sabharwal to become Tata Capital's new CEO and MD

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Financial services provider Tata Capital on Thursday announced the appointment of banking industry veteran Rajiv Sabharwal as its CEO and Managing Director-designate.

According to the company, Sabharwal will join Tata Capital from January 2018 and would take over from the firm's current Managing Director and CEO Praveen P. Kadle.

Subsequently, Kadle will assume other responsibilities in the Tata Group effective from April 1, 2018.

Sabharwal is currently a partner at True North Managers LLP, formerly India Value Fund Advisors.

