Rajiv Bansal appointed Air India CMD

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the Chairman and Managing Director of national passenger carrier Air India.

Bansal, presently Financial Advisor to the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry, has been given additional charge of Air India's CMD. He succeeds Ashwani Lohani who was on Wednesday named as Chairman of the Railway Board.

An official statement said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Bansal's appointment.

Bansal is a 1988 batch IAS officer from Nagaland cadre.

