Profit taking subdues equity indices to end flat; metal stocks fall

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Profit booking and weak global markets subdued the key Indian equity indices to provisionally close Monday's volatile trade session on a flat-to-positive note.

According to market observers, the key indices ceded most of their gains during the last hour of Monday's trade session.

In the late-afternoon trade session, both the NSE Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex made significant gains, with the barometer Sensex rising over 200 points, supported by healthy buying in the consumer durables, banking and capital goods stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 provisionally ended the day's trade at 10,786.95 points, up 19.30 points or 0.18 per cent from its previous close of 10,767.65 points.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 35,472.59 points, closed at 35,483.47 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 39.80 points or 0.11 per cent -- from the previous closing level of 35,443.67 points.

The volatility in the market could be gauged by the fact that the Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,704.84 points against the intra-day low of 35,444.49 points.

The BSE market breadth was slightly tilted towards the bulls with 1,516 advances against 1,158 declines.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy's Lab whereas Tata Steel, Power Grid, Coal India, Yes Bank and Tata Motors (DVR) were the major losers.

On the NSE, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and UltraTech Cement were the highest gainers while Tata Steel, UPL and HCL Technologies lost the most.

