Pradhan to co-chair IGC meet with Kazakhstan

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will co-chair the two-day meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) with Kazakhstan beginning on Tuesday in the central Asian nation's capital at Astana, an official statement said here.

According to the Indian petroleum ministry, Kazakhstan will be represented in the talks by its Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.

"The IGC meeting aims to follow up on the agenda set between India and Kazakhstan during the two visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017," the statement said.

During Pradhan's visit, the two sides are expected to finalise a strategy and roadmap for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, it added.

The minister is being accompanied by a delegation of officials from various ministries, the Railway Board and the state-run oil explorer's foreign arm ONGC Videsh Ltd.

--IANS

