Prabhu directs AI to "immediately address" sexual harassment charge by employee

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday took cognisance of a sexual harassment complaint made by a female employee of the national passenger carrier Air India and directed the senior management to "immediately address" the issue.

"Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this issue. If necessary, will appoint another committee," Prabhu tweeted.

The minister's direction came after a female employee of the national carrier took to twitter and complained about the way her case was dealt by a committee which was earlier appointed by the airline.

