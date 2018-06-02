Prabhu asks Airbus to "Make in India"

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked aerospace major Airbus to manufacture aircraft in India.

According to the minister, who also holds the charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a "roadmap" for the same will be worked out.

"Visited the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France. Growing Indian aviation sector, stress on regional connectivity leading to more demand for aircrafts. It is also an opportunity for global aircraft manufacturers," the minister tweeted.

"Linking this opportunity with Make In India will lead to more job creation in India while creating win-win for both sides. Impressed upon them to Make In India. We will work on a roadmap."

--IANS

rv/bg