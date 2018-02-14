Positive global cues lift equity indices

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Broadly positive global markets and bargain hunting lifted the key Indian equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday.

According to equity market observers, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new norms to deal with non-performing assets (NPAs) issue also cheered investors.

Healthy buying in metals, consumer durables and capital goods stocks aided in the upward movement of equity indices.

At 1.15 p.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE inched-up by 28.77 points or 0.08 per cent to 34,329.24 points from Monday's close. The equity markets were closed on Tuesday.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 15.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 10,555.15 points.

"Indian indices opened in green, as the Asian markets traded in positive territory," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.

On Monday -- last trade session --both the key indices closed in the green.

The wider Nifty50 held its 10,500-mark and closed higher by 84.80 points or 0.81 per cent at 10,539.75 points.

The barometer Sensex closed at 34,300.47 points -- up 294.71 points or 0.87 per cent.

--IANS

rv/bg