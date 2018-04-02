Positive global cues, healthy auto sales data lift equity indices

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices closed the first day of the 2018-19 financial year with appreciable gains as broadly positive global peers, along with robust automobile sales data, lifted investors' risk-taking appetite.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in auto, capital goods and healthcare stocks.

On a closing basis, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 98.10 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 10,211.80 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 33,255.36 points -- up 286.68 points, or 0.87 per cent, from its previous session's close.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 2,101 advances and 537 declines.

In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index edged higher by 1.40 per cent and the small-cap index by 2.35 per cent.

"Markets ended sharply higher on Monday after the correction seen in the previous trading session. It was the first trading session of the near month April derivative series and also the first trading session of the financial year 2018-19," Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.

"Markets moved higher on the back of positive Asian equity markets and beginning of new derivatives series/new fiscal year," he added.

In terms of investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold scrips worth Rs 689.75 crore, while the domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 413.16 crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Markets rallied on account of stellar auto sales and value buying of pharma stocks influenced by US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approvals. US stock futures dropped and other Asian markets reversed an early advance, where volume was low as many markets remained closed.

"The markets are expected to remain choppy and support levels are likely to be tested globally due to looming uncertainty. Back home, investors are focusing on upcoming RBI (Reserve Bank of India) policy while consensus shows status quo on key rates due to declining yield and inflation," he added.

Sector-wise, the S&P BSE auto index augmented by 515.45 points, followed by capital goods index by 375.74 points and healthcare index by 326.36 points.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE banking indiex fell by 99.57 points and the oil and gas index by 18.75 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Monday were: Kotak Bank, up 4.65 per cent at Rs 1,097.40; Adani Ports, up 4.33 per cent at Rs 370; Tata Motors, up 3.47 per cent at Rs 338.80; Wipro, up 2.95 per cent at Rs 289.75; and Tata Motors (DVR), up 2.88 per cent at Rs 189.20.

The Sensex losers were: ICICI Bank, down 5.93 per cent at Rs 261.90; Axis Bank, down 2.20 per cent at Rs 498.20; Coal India, down 2.01 per cent at Rs 277.80; State Bank of India, down 1.52 per cent at Rs 246.30; and Bharti Airtel, down 1.12 per cent at Rs 394.45.

