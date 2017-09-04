Polish tech firm RTB House extends operations in India

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Poland-based global ad tech company RTB House on Monday expanded its operations in India and appointed Kshitiz Randhir Shori, former Director of Sales for Criteo, as its new Country Manager.

"The Indian digital economy has the potential to become the world's third largest within the next decade. E-businesses will grow manifold and will require our innovative digital marketing solutions in order to tap into the next billion digital natives," said Jakub Ratajczak, Managing Director APAC, in a statement.

The company's expansion in India comes close on the heels of a record-breaking year in 2016 for the company that saw it bolster the workforce by more than 40 per cent, launch operations in Australia and New Zealand and also increase revenue by over 140 per cent.

"I am really excited to join RTB House and to be an integral part of the ad-tech eco system where the sacrosanct focus is on delivering actual sales for our advertisers with the help of next generation technologies like deep learning and artificial intelligence," Shori added.

RTB House is one of the few companies to have developed and implemented its own proprietary technology for purchasing advertisements in the RTB model (real-time bidding) -- a solution in which buyers participate in real-time advertising space auctions.

