PNB says Virat Kohli continues to be its brand ambassador

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The $1.8 billion fraud hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to be its brand ambassador.

"There are reports in the media that Virat Kohli, Bank's brand ambassador is going to discontinue his endorsement with Punjab National Bank. The same is again totally false and incorrect. Virat Kohli is our brand ambassador," the bank clarified through a public notice.

The notice further clarified: "There are media reports that the bank has engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct an investigation into the alleged fraud and PwC has been asked to gather evidence that can be used against Nirav Modi and his associates in the court. The news is totally incorrect."

It also said that media reports saying Reserve Bank of India and government asking PNB to make payment of the fraudulent amount to other banks is also incorrect.

The bank reiterated that the bank has the capacity and capability to handle the situation and protect the interest of the institution, customers and stakeholders.

