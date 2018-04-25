PNB to hire detective agencies for recovering NPA dues

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is set to hire detective agencies to supplement the efforts of its field officials in recovering its dues that have become in NPAs (non-performing assets).

The lender through its website invited "applications for empanelment of Detective Agencies for the period 2018-2019".

According to the lender, the policy aims to significantly supplement efforts of its field officials in recovering bank's dues in NPA accounts by utilising services of the detective agencies.

The bank said that it will use the services to locate the borrowers in or outside India including their legal heirs.

