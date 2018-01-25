PM to open 'Global Investors' Summit' in Assam on February 3

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit at Guwahati on February 3 in the presence of top Indian Industry leaders like Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Dilip Shanghvi and many others, a minister said on Thursday.

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that besides Anand Burman (Dabur), Dr. Subhash Chandra (Essel Group and ZEE), Amar Abrol (Air Asia India), Rashesh Shah (Edelweiss), Sushil Goenka (Emami Group), Sanjiv Puri (ITC Limited), Harshavardhan Neotia (Ambuja Neotia Cements), Dr. Naresh Trehan (Medanta-The Medicity), filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Balakrishan Goenka (Welspun Group) have also confirmed to be part of the Summit deliberations.

Patowary on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Business Sessions to be held during the Global Investors' Summit and took stock of the preparedness.

The business seminars on 12 focus sectors will be held on both days including Agriculture and Food Processing, Organic Cultivation and Bamboo, Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts, Logistics, River Transport and Port Township, IT and ITeS, Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment, Plastics and Petrochemicals, Power, Tourism, Hospitality and Wellness, Civil Aviation, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Startups Innovation.

"Investments in our promising sectors are key to the economic growth of the state. The objective is also to position Assam as India's Expressway to ASEAN. The Summit is based on the core principles of the Act East Policy," Patowary said.

He said that the government of Assam was fully geared up for its maiden Global Investors' Summit. The mega event which will be held on February 3-4, 2018 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, is likely to see close to 2,500 delegates from across the world.

Apart from the Prime Minister, several union ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Zubin Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitendra Singh and Kiren Rijiju are also expected to take part in the proceedings.

