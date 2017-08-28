Peter MacKenzie named Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Harley-Davidson India on Monday said that Peter MacKenzie has been named the company's new Managing Director with immediate effect.

"MacKenzie assumes the role in addition to his current role as managing director for Greater China. MacKenzie will continue to be based in Shanghai, China, with frequent travel to India," the company said in a statement.

"On a day-to-day basis, Manish Agarwal, Country Manager, will be providing full support to our operations in India."

