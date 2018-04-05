PayPal, FIEO tie-up to educate SMEs

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Digital payments platform PayPal on Thursday said it has tied up with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to educate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to leverage global opportunities.

The partnership between PayPal and India's apex international trade promotion organisation will promote exports while leveraging the technology and experience of each other, it said in a statement.

The statement said PayPal will work with the FIEO to educate SMEs on how to leverage global opportunities, help them receive money in a safe and timely manner with its products and bring to them global best practices from across 200 markets.

"The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will help FIEO to reach the cottage industries, artisans, housewives, youths, MSMEs, and clusters, even in far-flung areas to develop their orientation towards exports," said Ajay Sahai, Director General, and CEO, FIEO.

Anupam Pahuja, Managing Director and Country Manager, India, PayPal said, "This MoU will essentially focus on training Indian SMEs in various aspects of exports and familiarise them with global growth opportunities."

"Certain inherent challenges have deterred the Indian SME sector from performing to its true potential. Our programmes and seminars will debunk myths and simplify the entire ecosystem for the SMEs," he said.

--IANS

ppg/and/sac