Payback India appoints Gautam Kaushik as CEO

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Multi-brand loyalty programme solution company Payback India said on Thursday it has appointed Gautam Kaushik as Chief Executive Officer to spearhead its India operations.

Prior to joining the company, Gautam was with American Express as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"It gives me immense pride in taking up this new responsibility at a time when the loyalty industry is at an inflection point with digitisation playing a disruptive role in influencing business dynamics and consumer engagement," Kaushik said.

--IANS

ppg/him/vm