Over 90% Indians want to remotely manage IoT at home: Report

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Over 90 per cent Indians would be keen to experience a reality where Internet Of Things (IoT) devices could make their lives simpler by enabling them to monitor and manage their home appliances remotely in real-time, a new report said on Thursday.

According to "India IoT Report" by Tata Communications, more than 65 per cent Indians suffer anxiety over "FOLO" (fear of lights on) when they are away from home and believe that connected technology could help alleviate this anxiety.

"Greater awareness will help spur demand for new IoT services. At the heart of this emerging super-connected society, which will transform every aspect of people's lives, will be a new way of conducting life as we know it," V.S. Shridhar, Senior Vice President and Head, Internet of Things, Tata Communications, said in a statement.

The findings showed that more than half of the respondents (54.5 per cent) admitted to forgetting to stock up on essential groceries such as milk at least once a month, while nearly a quarter (22.7 per cent) confess to running out of such supplies on a weekly basis.

Three quarters (75.3 per cent) of those surveyed said they would be excited to invest in a technology that means they never have to worry about re-stocking the fridge with regular supplies themselves.

Both men (51 per cent) and women (50 per cent) believe equally in IoT's potential to help make their lives simpler when it came to domestic chores.

"While only 14.2 per cent of the respondents are completely aware of the concept of IoT, over a third (34.6 per cent) associate it primarily with smartphones," the report said.

Only 14.5 per cent of the respondents currently associate IoT with improved public services and fewer than one-in-ten (9.6 per cent) believes IoT could help enhance access to public services.

