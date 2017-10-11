Over 5 million people download Google's 'Tez' app

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Google's digital payment app 'Tez' that was launched in India on September 18 has been downloaded five million times on Play Store.

Within 24 hours of 'Tez' being launched, Google saw nearly 1.8 crore gross merchandise volume (GMV) done with over four lakh active users.

Built on the Indian government-supported Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Tez allows users, free of charge, to make small or big payments straight from their bank accounts.

According to the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the number of transactions on UPI has crossed three crore in September.

The number of transactions on UPI platform increased to 3.07 crore in September as against 1.66 crore in August -- an increase of 85.32 per cent.

Of the 3.07 crore transactions, BHIM's share was 76.03 lakh -- a market share of nearly 24.7 per cent.

"Tez" app works in partnership with four Banks -- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India -- to facilitate the processing of payments across over 50 UPI-enabled banks.

The app was built for India, working on the vast majority of the country's smartphones and is available in English and seven Indian languages -- Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

na/dg