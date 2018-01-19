Over 26k workers trained under 'Women in Factories' programme

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Over 26,000 workers have been trained in 34 factories across four states and one union territory since the launch of the Women in Factories (WiF) programme in 2011 in India, Walmart Foundation and Swasti Health Catalyst jointly said here on Friday.

According to the philanthropic arm of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, around 21,885 women and 4,137 men have been trained in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Punjab, and the union territory of Daman.

"The training programme in India, which was launched by Swasti with funding from the Walmart Foundation, imparted critical life skills related to communication, balancing work and life, self-awareness, hygiene, reproductive health, occupational health and safety, identifying personal strengths, gender sensitivity and leadership skills," the statement said.

--IANS

