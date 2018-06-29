Over 10 lakh traders to protest against Walmart-Flipkart deal on July 2: CAIT

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said that more than 10 lakh traders will join in a "Protest Dharna" at 1,000 locations across the country against the Walmart-Flipkart deal on July 2.

In a joint statement, the confederation's National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said: "e-Commerce market place has been vitiated to a great extent in past years by several leading e-Commerce companies by indulging into all kinds of mal-practices including predatory pricing, deep discounting and loss funding".

"The Walmart Flipkart Deal will prove to be one step further in capturing the retail trade through the passage of e-Commerce," the statement said.

"Particularly at a time when there is no policy of e-Commerce, it would be a cake walk for Walmart to circumvent the FDI policy... of 2016. Therefore stiff and strong opposition to this deal is necessary to protect retail trade of India."

The confederation has already approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the deal and "if need arises we shall challenge the deal in court of law including highest court".

--IANS

rv/bg