Over 1,320 new FPIs in 2017-18: Sebi

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Indian equity and debt markets attracted over 1,320 new Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in 2017-18, market watchdog Sebi said on Monday.

According to data furnished by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the total number of FPIs in 2017-18 increased to 9,136 from 7,807 in 2016-17.

In terms of financial instruments, FPIs have invested Rs 25,635 crore in the equity segment and Rs 119,036 in the debt category during 2017-18.

As per SEBI Bulletin - April 2018: "In March 2018, FPIs invested Rs 2,661 crore in the Indian securities market, out of which Rs 11,654 crore invested in equity and Rs 51 crore was in hybrid securities. On the other hand, FPIs liquidated Rs 9,044 crore in debt."

"The assets of the FPIs in India, as reported by the custodians, at the end of March 2018 was Rs 31,48,349 crore, out of which the notional value of offshore derivative instruments (including ODIs on derivatives) was Rs 1,06,403 crore, constituting 3.4 per cent of the total assets under custody of FPIs," it said

