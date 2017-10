New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Output of India's eight major industries expanded exponentially in August by 4.9 per cent from a rise of 2.6 per cent during the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI), representing the output of major industrial sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity, had risen by 3.1 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

--IANS

rv/dg