Output of 8 core industries accelerates in July

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The growth in production in India's eight major industries accelerated during July when total output grew by 2.4 per cent in comparison with a 0.8 per cent marginal increase during the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.

The Index of Eight Core Industries (ECI), representing the output of major industrial sectors like coal, steel, cement and electricity, grew by 3.1 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stands at 119.8 in July, 2017, which was 2.4 per cent higher compared to the index of July, 2016. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2017-18 was 2.5 per cent," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in the summary of the ECI for July.

The ECI index carries 40.27 per cent weightage of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

