India markets closed

  • BSE SENSEX

    46,973.54
    +529.36 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    13,749.25
    +148.15 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/INR

    73.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    1,732,393.88
    -4,348.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.88
    +14.34 (+3.36%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    26,386.56
    +43.46 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei

    26,662.46
    -5.89 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    89.7639
    +0.1012 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    99.8049
    -0.0203 (-0.02%)
     

  • AED/INR

    19.9820
    +0.0030 (+0.02%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4056
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    55.3500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Sony IMX766 Camera: Check Price & Specifications

News18
·2-min read

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G in China. The new smartphone comes as the company's most premium offering in the Oppo Reno 5 series that was launched recently. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and houses Sony's IMX766 primary camera. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a similar design to its Oppo Reno 5 and Oppo Reno 5 Pro siblings with a hole-punch display design and also comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 51,000). Apart from these two variants, there is also a special edition Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ that the company has launched in partnership with graphic artist Joshua Vides. The special edition comes with the same 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and has been priced at CNY 4,499 only. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 29 for the two Black and Blue colour options. The special edition model will be up for pre-orders from January 18 and the sale will begin from January 22.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ runs on Android 11 with COlorOS 11.1 on top. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a pixel density of 402ppi and includes a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Further, there is a 4,500mAh battery and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G has a quad rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Latest stories

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Friday, December 25 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL - Floral tributes to Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malaviya on their birthdays by various leaders.

  • Rain, COVID-19 keep beachgoers away from Sydney's Bondi Beach

    Poor weather and the COVID-19 pandemic kept beachgoers away on Friday from Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, a traditional Christmas destination for thousands of people each year. With Australia's external borders closed and domestic tourism limited, Sydneysiders were set to have the rare chance to have the internationally famous attraction nearly all to themselves. But rainy weather and a recent outbreak of the new coronavirus in the northern beach suburbs of Australia's largest city - which has put more than quarter of a million people in lockdown for nearly a week - kept the numbers down.

  • Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California sold to billionaire businessman Ron Burkle

    Ron Burkle views Michael Jackson's Neverland, a 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said on Thursday

  • Singaporean with passion to care for animals at shelter in Laos

    Vientiane-based Singaporean Kelvin Wee has channelled his lifelong love for animals into Vimaan Suan, an animal shelter in the Laotian capital.

  • Padmaja Ruparel: The Inception of Indian Angel Network (IAN)

    BusinessMAKER Padmaja Ruparel talks about her professional journey and the eventual inception of the Indian Angel Netwrok (IAN). Ruparel co-founded IAN in 2006, which today boasts of close to 500 investors from 12 countries and a portfolio of 135+ companies in 7 countries, spanning across 17 sectors.&nbsp; Scroll down to watch more videos from this interview. (Interviewed and produced by Varnika Gupta, video edited by Anjali)

  • Boxing Day Test: Tim Paine wary of India's bench strength

    Melbourne [Australia], December 25 (ANI): India, who are without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, now faces a problem with an unstable batting order but Australia Test skipper Tim Paine feels the hosts still cannot take their foot off the pedal going into the Boxing Day Test on Saturday.

  • Study reveals COVID-19 severity is affected by proportion of antibodies targeting crucial viral protein

    Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): A recent study has revealed that COVID-19 antibodies wane significantly within several months of infection and preferentially target a different part of the virus in mild cases of COVID-19 than in comparison to severe ones.

  • Year in Review 2020, Biggest Sports Stories: When Rahul did "a Tewatia" and became a household name, a cricketing metaphor

    Rahul Tewatia gave birth to a cricketing metaphor, where when a team/player is struggling in a cricket match, one wonders whether they can "do a Tewatia?"

  • 2021 to provide important opportunities to broaden India-US partnership: Biswal

    Washington, Dec 25 (PTI) Asserting that the long due US-India mini trade deal should be on top of agenda of the incoming Biden administration, US India Business Council president Nisha Desai Biswal has said that the ties between the two nations continued to be strong and vibrant and 2021 will provide important opportunities to broaden and deepen this partnership.

  • Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Tadipatri after clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers

    Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in Tadipatri town of Anantapur district on Thursday after a clash broke out between supporters of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Prabhakar Reddy.

  • President Kovind pays floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' on his birth anniversary

    New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital.

  • Premier League: Under pressure Mikel Arteta, Steve Bruce, Chris Wilder hope for Christmas cheer

    Mikel Arteta has overseen Arsenal's worst start since the 1974/75 season - they have scored just 12 goals to boot - and lie just four points above the relegation zone.

  • Ligue 1: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino set to take over, say reports

    Tuchel arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

  • Shah to listen PM Modi's address to farmers at gaushala in Delhi's Kishangarh

    New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at Gaushala temple in Kishangarh village, Mehrauli, South West Delhi at 11 am to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to farmers today.

  • NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues

    The NHL anticipates the league's Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. "On the basis of our discussions (with provincial health authorities) in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement. The seven Canadian teams will be grouped into the North Division and only play each other for the duration of the 56-game schedule, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.

  • Detention of 10 Chinese spies in Afghanistan leaves Beijing red-faced

    In a development that has left Beijing embarrassed, a 10-member module that operated a terror cell has been busted in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, officials in the know told HT. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) has detained the Chinese citizens on charges of espionage and being involved in terrorism. It was on December 10 that NDS started the crackdown. Here's more.

  • Over 90 lakh units of Honda Shine sold in India

    In a proud moment for Honda, over 90 lakh units of its Shine motorbike have been sold in India since its debut here in 2006. The two-wheeler enjoys the highest market share of 39% in its segment and recorded year-on-year (YOY) growth of 26% in November this year. As for the highlights, it has a commuter-based look and runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc engine.

  • Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category

    New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remains in 'severe' category on Friday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot's 2017 predecessor, cleverly combined genre elements with earnest nonchalance

    Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman (2017) briskly shook off blockbuster branding imperatives to introduce viewers to a glamorous and funny fish-out-of-water superhero.

  • Review: Coolie No.1 Is A Wholesome Package Of Entertainment For This Christmas, By Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan!

    Coolie No. 1 (2020) is a family movie filled with all entertainment presenting you with different character. Film has nothing big to give you but it will surely tickle you throughout. Story-line: Jeffery Rozario (Paresh Rawal) who wants her daughter Sarah (Sara Ali Khan) to get married to a rich man just like him. When...